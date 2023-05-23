Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

