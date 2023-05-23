Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 13,719 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

Bruker Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

