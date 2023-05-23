Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 32,340 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in US Foods by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 215,407 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in US Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.



