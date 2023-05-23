Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

