Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

