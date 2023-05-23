Tredje AP fonden Buys 310 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

