Tredje AP fonden Buys New Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Woodward Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $116.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

