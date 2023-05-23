Tredje AP fonden Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 7,805 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $907,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,567 shares of company stock worth $9,207,060 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

H stock opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

