Tredje AP fonden Buys New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

