Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 15,188 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after acquiring an additional 671,054 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 453,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

