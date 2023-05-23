Tredje AP fonden Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,511 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

