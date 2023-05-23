Tredje AP fonden Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AVB opened at $176.72 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

