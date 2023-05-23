Tredje AP fonden Has $1.29 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.