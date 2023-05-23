Tredje AP fonden Has $1.36 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.
Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
Shares of ARW stock opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- Why Investors Aren’t Kicking Up Their Heels Over Boot Barn Stock?
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.