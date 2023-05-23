Tredje AP fonden Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in News were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,234,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in News by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,011,000 after purchasing an additional 167,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in News by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,803,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,818,000 after acquiring an additional 286,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

