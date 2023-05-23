Tredje AP fonden Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

