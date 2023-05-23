Tredje AP fonden Invests $1.08 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CMA opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.