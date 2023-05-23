Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,573 shares of company stock worth $7,691,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

