Tredje AP fonden Makes New $886,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,023 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.6 %

COIN opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

