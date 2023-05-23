Tredje AP fonden Makes New $937,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

