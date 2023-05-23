Tredje AP fonden Purchases 500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $236.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $229.48 and a 52 week high of $356.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.91.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

