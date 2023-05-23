Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after acquiring an additional 318,997 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

