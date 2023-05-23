Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.34 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 118,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

