trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.97.

TRVG stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in trivago by 253.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth $2,418,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

