Truist Financial Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $158.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.46.

Shares of TTWO opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

