Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $397.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,457,625 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

