U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $36,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,870,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 293,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of USB opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.