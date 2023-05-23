U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,001,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.