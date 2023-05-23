Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

