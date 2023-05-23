Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Unipol Gruppo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UFGSY opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. Unipol Gruppo has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22.

About Unipol Gruppo

Unipol Gruppo SpA is a financial services holding company, which engages in the insurance and banking business. The company operates through the following business segments: Non-Life Business, Life Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Non-Life Business segment provides insurance coverage for motor vehicles, property, accident, health, fire, and miscellaneous damages.

