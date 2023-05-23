uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at UBS Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Down 1.4 %

QURE stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $998.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.