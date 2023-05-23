Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,361 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.14% of Unity Software worth $98,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 403.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Unity Software by 606.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

