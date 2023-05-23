Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UVV opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

