Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Universal Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:UVV opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Universal Company Profile
Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal (UVV)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.