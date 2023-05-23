UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $391.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.35. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 68,188 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

