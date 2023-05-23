Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

