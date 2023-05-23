Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,998 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

