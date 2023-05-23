Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,593,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

