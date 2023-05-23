Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

