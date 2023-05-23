Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 9,359 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $126.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

