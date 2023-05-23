Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,709,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after acquiring an additional 830,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.