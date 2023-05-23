Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

