Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after purchasing an additional 324,506 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,031,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

