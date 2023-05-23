Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.1 %

WAT opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.36. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $261.01 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.