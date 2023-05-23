Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,187,770,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock worth $1,836,238. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

