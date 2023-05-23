Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day moving average of $136.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

