Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Insider Activity

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.