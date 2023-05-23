Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

