Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Nordson by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $216.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

