Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 16,952 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 399.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after buying an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after buying an additional 296,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after buying an additional 213,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 275.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

