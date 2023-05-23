Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after buying an additional 482,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $201.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

